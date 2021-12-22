Rowan Public Library sets hours for 3 of 4 locations

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library is ringing in the new year with updated hours at three of its four branches. As of Jan. 1, 2022, RPL East (Rockwell), RPL South (China Grove), and RPL West (Cleveland) will all operate on the same schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When RPL’s West Branch in Cleveland opened on June 1, its hours were announced as temporary. In the following months, RPL West staff conducted a survey to solicit feedback from the community about the ideal operating days and hours for the branch.

Based on the responses to that survey, RPL learned that while respondents were satisfied with the then-current hours of operation, the community wanted the branch to be open more days and with more consistent hours. In the end, RPL West will be open an additional 19 hours each week, for a total of 57.

“Adding additional days and hours of operation to West Branch will allow customers more access to all the materials and services we provide. This change will allow us to expand our programming options, which will give more customers access to the various programs for all ages…I am glad we can provide more library hours for the community,” said RPL West Supervisor Lyndsey Maloney.

“The West Branch does the whole county proud for what it brings to its community, what it particularly offers to the young people of the western half of the county, and most of all, for what it represents about the best of Rowan,” said RPL Board of Trustees President Gary Freeze, Ph.D. “The long evolution that has led us to this day is proof of what a devotion to public service and a dedication to public betterment can do.”

RPL’s goal is to improve access for all of its users, and after careful consideration, RPL Administration determined that consistent days and hours for RPL East (Rockwell), RPL South (China Grove), and RPL West (Cleveland) would make operations and staffing more efficient system-wide.

RPL’s Board of Trustees agreed and, on Dec. 1, unanimously approved the updated hours proposals. “The Library’s Board of Trustees is very excited about the continuing expansion of library services in such trying times,” said Freeze. “We have been most pleased with the adaptations the RPL System has made to bring the most services possible to the greatest number of people.”

In the interests of best serving the needs of the Salisbury community, operating hours for RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) are not changing; that branch’s schedule remains Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All four branches of RPL will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. The updated hours will then be in effect at RPL East, RPL South, and RPL West. For more information about RPL, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.

