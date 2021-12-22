NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian injured after struck by car in Gastonia

Police said the crash happened on Cox Road
Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck by a car and injured Tuesday evening in Gastonia.

Police said the crash happened on Cox Road.

Cox Road has been shut down at Pembroke Road.

Police said the man has life-threatening injuries.

The car remained at the scene.

Officials have not said if anyone will be charged.

