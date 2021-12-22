Pedestrian injured after struck by car in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck by a car and injured Tuesday evening in Gastonia.

Police said the crash happened on Cox Road.

#GastoniaPd investigating serious pedestrian-involved collision on Cox Rd near Pembroke Rd.



Cox Rd is CLOSED at Pembroke Rd.



Cox Road has been shut down at Pembroke Road.

Police said the man has life-threatening injuries.

The car remained at the scene.

Officials have not said if anyone will be charged.

