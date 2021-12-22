Pedestrian injured after struck by car in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck by a car and injured Tuesday evening in Gastonia.
Police said the crash happened on Cox Road.
Cox Road has been shut down at Pembroke Road.
Police said the man has life-threatening injuries.
The car remained at the scene.
Officials have not said if anyone will be charged.
