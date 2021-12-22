‘Our life is about to change’: Charlotte man has brighter Christmas with $2 million Powerball win

NC DHHS Flu
His $2 million win was the largest prize won in the country in Monday’s drawing
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man is having a merrier Christmas this year.

Alfie Farlow said he is excited to spend a “life-changing” Christmas with his family after he won $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

“I told them, ‘I think our life is about to change,’” Farlow said.

Farlow said the first thing he is going to do with his winnings is put some money into an account for his two young daughters for their college tuitions.

“My girls are not going to have to worry about their college tuition anymore; that’s what means the most to me,” Farlow said. “That is a beautiful feeling.”

Farlow bought three Quick Pick Power Play tickets from Sam’s Mart on Providence Road in Charlotte the night of Monday’s drawing.

He said he got up and went to work the next day without even thinking about the Powerball tickets.

After he got off work, Farlow said he looked at the Powerball numbers on his friend’s phone to see if he won.

“I saw they were a match and I didn’t believe it,” Farlow said. “It feels so surreal. You’re almost too scared to really believe it.”

Farlow, a 54-year-old machinist, said after he puts away some money for his daughters’ college tuitions, he wants to buy a new home and possibly start his own trucking business.

Farlow arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $1,415,000.

The current Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $378 million, or $275.9 million in cash.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

