N.C. police chief put on unpaid leave for offering false vaccination card opportunity to officers

TJ Smith, the police chief of Oakboro, a town in Stanly County, is being disciplined for his actions.(Oakboro Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OAKBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A town administrator has placed a North Carolina police chief on unpaid leave because he reportedly was telling officers about a “clinic” to get vaccination cards without actually being vaccinated against COVID-19.

TJ Smith, the police chief of Oakboro, a town in Stanly County, is being disciplined for his actions.

Oakboro Town Administrator Doug Burgess sent Chief Smith a letter, informing him of his decision to punish the chief.

Burgess says Chief Smith was notifying law enforcement officers to attend a “clinic” where they would be able to obtain proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.

The letter says this action violates Personnel Policies Section 5: 1) Fraud, 6) Willful acts that endanger the property of others, and 10) Serving a conflicting interest.

The town manager placed Chief Smith on unpaid leave for two weeks, beginning Dec. 21. Chief Smith is also placed on probation for six months.

“Based on my review of all information available and provided that relate to your failures in personnel conduct, I am placing you on unpaid leave for two calendar weeks,” the letter read.

The town manager says further violations will lead to discipline up to and including dismissal. The letter states that Chief Smith has the right to appeal this action.

