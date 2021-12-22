Midday Update: Milder Wednesday, 70s in store for Christmas weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s high was 45 degrees. We passed that temperature before 10 a.m. today. It gets warmer and warmer from here.

Upper 50s today

60s for Christmas Eve

70s on Christmas Day

Today will be milder than yesterday by almost 15 degrees. Believe it or not, a cold front is moving through today. The biggest thing you should notice is a breeze. Winds will be the highest in the mountains. They will die down overnight though. After getting close to 60 degrees this afternoon, we will fall to the mid-20s on Thursday morning.

Highs will be in the mid-50s Thursday before we warm to the low 60s on Christmas Eve. If you’re traveling, rain shouldn’t stand in your way.

Christmas Day and Sunday will both be warm. If you want to have your Christmas celebrations outside, this would be a good year for it! At least enjoy a walk or play football in the backyard with the family. Highs will be in the low 70s on both days.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s Christmas weekend. pic.twitter.com/u75hjVzD8X — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) December 22, 2021

The warm weather doesn’t stop there. We maintain the 70s into next week.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

