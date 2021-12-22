NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Midday Update: Milder Wednesday, 70s in store for Christmas weekend

Today will be milder than yesterday by almost 15 degrees.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday’s high was 45 degrees. We passed that temperature before 10 a.m. today. It gets warmer and warmer from here.

  • Upper 50s today
  • 60s for Christmas Eve
  • 70s on Christmas Day

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today will be milder than yesterday by almost 15 degrees. Believe it or not, a cold front is moving through today. The biggest thing you should notice is a breeze. Winds will be the highest in the mountains. They will die down overnight though. After getting close to 60 degrees this afternoon, we will fall to the mid-20s on Thursday morning.

Highs will be in the mid-50s Thursday before we warm to the low 60s on Christmas Eve. If you’re traveling, rain shouldn’t stand in your way.

Christmas Day and Sunday will both be warm. If you want to have your Christmas celebrations outside, this would be a good year for it! At least enjoy a walk or play football in the backyard with the family. Highs will be in the low 70s on both days.

The warm weather doesn’t stop there. We maintain the 70s into next week.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway remains shut down after Charlotte police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at apartments behind Hunter Huss HS in Gastonia, suspect in custody
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

Midday Update: Milder Wednesday, 70s in store for Christmas weekend
Midday Update: Milder Wednesday, 70s in store for Christmas weekend
Highs should reach the upper 50s on Wednesday for most of the area.
Expect sunshine, a chilly breeze throughout Wednesday
Expect sunshine, a chilly breeze throughout Wednesday
Expect sunshine, a chilly breeze throughout Wednesday
Starting tomorrow, it will be hard to stop the warming trend!
Starting tomorrow, it will be hard to stop the warming trend!