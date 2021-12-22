Man seriously injured after shot multiple times near uptown Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting happened Tuesday on Cherry Street near Charlottetowne Avenue
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting right outside of uptown Charlotte that left a man injured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting happened Tuesday on Cherry Street near Charlottetowne Avenue.
Officers said the victim had several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you know anything, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.