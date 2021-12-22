NC DHHS Flu
Man seriously injured after shot multiple times near uptown Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting happened Tuesday on Cherry Street near Charlottetowne Avenue
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting right outside of uptown Charlotte that left a man injured.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting happened Tuesday on Cherry Street near Charlottetowne Avenue.

Officers said the victim had several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

