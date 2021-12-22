NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man runs 100 miles backwards in less than 48 hours for Boys & Girls Club

Whether you donate a bike or ring a bell at the red kettle, plenty of people give back this...
Whether you donate a bike or ring a bell at the red kettle, plenty of people give back this time of year. Instead of paying it forward, one man goes backward with his charity.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you donate a bike or ring a bell at the red kettle, plenty of people give back this time of year. Instead of paying it forward, one man goes backward with his charity.

Tracy McCullen ran 100 miles backwards within 48 hours for the Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington. McCullen started running on Monday and he didn’t stop until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. He only allowed himself a 30-minute nap before he was up and running again.

This is the second year McCullen achieved his goal to run the 100 miles. Last year, he did it over a matter of four days rather than two. Each time, though, he’s done it to raise awareness and money for the Boys & Girls Club. The money raised will go towards building what he calls a Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams.

“The space is so magical for the kids,” said McCullen. “It’s a place where kids will be inspired to dream the impossible, working on aligning their passions with a profession and working on their higher purpose in life.”

It’s an accomplishment not many can claim. After taking only a 30-minute break to nap, McCullen said he was tired, but it could have been worse. After all, it only rained 30 of the 48 hours he was out there.

On the final lap, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo joined McCullen. He later described how proud he was of McCullen, joking that after only one lap he was already tired.

While McCullen’s run might be over, the effort certainly isn’t. At last check, he had raised $67,122 of his $100,000 goal. Things are moving ahead on the project McCullen hopes to fund. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023 with its doors opening in 2025.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Suspect charged, accused of killing man, shooting ex-girlfriend inside Gastonia apartment
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
Charlotte community shows support for fallen CMPD officer
Charlotte community shows support for fallen CMPD officer
Locust police officer fired for ‘detrimental personal conduct’ while off duty
Locust police officer fired for ‘detrimental personal conduct’ while off duty
Community gathers to honor fallen CMPD officer
Community gathers to honor fallen CMPD officer
Thomas Davis spoke with Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” series about...
Carolina Panthers legend Thomas Davis tells story of breaking arm, playing in Super Bowl two weeks later