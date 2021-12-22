Man jailed under $390K bond, pound of meth seized from home in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have a man jailed under a $390,000 bond after allegedly finding a pound of meth, money and a gun at his home in Catawba County.

On Dec. 20, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office started a burglary investigation connected to allegations that Terry Kenneth Ross Jr broke into a home and stole items.

This investigation led to a search of Ross’s home on Winebarger Street in Conover.

During the search, officials say investigators found a pound of meth, a large amount of cash and an illegal gun. Officials say stolen property from the burglary was also recovered.

Ross has been charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Ross got a $200,000 secured bond on the burglary and larceny charges and a $190,000 secured bond on the drugs and weapons charges. He has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Dec. 30.

