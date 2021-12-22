NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man jailed under $390K bond, pound of meth seized from home in Catawba Co.

During the search, officials say investigators found a pound of meth, a large amount of cash and an illegal gun.
Ross has been charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny, trafficking in...
Ross has been charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have a man jailed under a $390,000 bond after allegedly finding a pound of meth, money and a gun at his home in Catawba County.

On Dec. 20, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office started a burglary investigation connected to allegations that Terry Kenneth Ross Jr broke into a home and stole items.

This investigation led to a search of Ross’s home on Winebarger Street in Conover.

During the search, officials say investigators found a pound of meth, a large amount of cash and an illegal gun. Officials say stolen property from the burglary was also recovered.

During the search, officials say investigators found a pound of meth, a large amount of cash...
During the search, officials say investigators found a pound of meth, a large amount of cash and an illegal gun. Officials say stolen property from the burglary was also recovered.(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Ross has been charged with first-degree burglary, felony larceny, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Ross got a $200,000 secured bond on the burglary and larceny charges and a $190,000 secured bond on the drugs and weapons charges. He has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Dec. 30.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte, five days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Suspect charged, accused of killing man, shooting ex-girlfriend inside Gastonia apartment
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

Army veteran falls to his death trying to climb Mount Whitney in California
Army veteran falls to his death trying to climb Mount Whitney in California
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte, five days after return from maternity leave
CATS transportation to be fare-free on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash