Man charged with using spiked wooden club and Daisy Red Ryder BB gun during argument

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A spiked wooden club and a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun were the weapons a 53-year-old man is accused of using in an argument with a man and a woman with whom he had been drinking, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened on Sunday. Marty Dale Treece of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove was charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun and two counts of communicating threats.

Treece and two other people were in an argument, according to the report, when Treece used a nail studded club “in an aggressive manner.” Treece was described by deputies as “visibly the most impaired person at the residence and he had a bad attitude.”

Treece was jailed under a bond of $5000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.