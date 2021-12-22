NC DHHS Flu
Suspect charged, accused of killing man, shooting ex-girlfriend inside Gastonia apartment

The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have formally charged a suspect after a deadly shooting Tuesday at an apartment complex in Gastonia that left one man dead and a woman injured.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.

Police say they located 55-year-old Carlton Scott Rainer outside the apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to law enforcement.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were given information at the scene that 34-year-old Aaron Lamar Alexander was the shooter and he’d left in a vehicle.

An hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and found Alexander was a passenger inside, according to Gastonia Police. Investigators said a rifle was also located.

Police said they charged Alexander with murder and assault-related charges.

“Anytime you have this type of situation happen close to a holiday it’s especially tragic,” Gastonia Police PIO Rick Goodale said.

Officials are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

Police say the woman was Alexander’s ex-girlfriend and that Rainey is a family member of hers.

