Suspect charged, accused of killing man, shooting ex-girlfriend inside Gastonia apartment

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have formally charged a suspect after a deadly shooting Tuesday at an apartment complex in Gastonia that left one man dead and a woman injured.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.

Police say they located 55-year-old Carlton Scott Rainer outside the apartment building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to law enforcement.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were given information at the scene that 34-year-old Aaron Lamar Alexander was the shooter and he’d left in a vehicle.

An hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and found Alexander was a passenger inside, according to Gastonia Police. Investigators said a rifle was also located.

Police said they charged Alexander with murder and assault-related charges.

#GastoniaPD arrested & charged 34yo Aaron Alexander of Gastonia w/ homicide after he shot and killed a 55yo male & shot and wounded a 33yo female w/ a rifle inside an apt yesterday afternoon.



Add'l details here: https://t.co/tA073qaVqk#GastoniaNews pic.twitter.com/rdjaiE1iND — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 22, 2021

“Anytime you have this type of situation happen close to a holiday it’s especially tragic,” Gastonia Police PIO Rick Goodale said.

Officials are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

Police say the woman was Alexander’s ex-girlfriend and that Rainey is a family member of hers.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.