Locust police officer fired for ‘detrimental personal conduct’ while off duty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Locust police officer was fired following the completion of an internal investigation.

Detective Jaman Smith was fired by the City of Locust on Monday for “detrimental personal conduct” while off-duty.

On December 17, around 9 a.m., the Locust Police Department administration learned of behavior by a Locust officer while off-duty and outside of Locust jurisdiction that they believed constituted detrimental personal conduct, in violation of City and Department personnel policy.

The officer was placed on administrative leave at approximately 11 a.m. that same day, pending an internal administrative investigation.

The officer involved was Detective Jaman Smith who has been employed with the Locust Police Department since October of 2020.

On December 20, at approximately 2 p.m., following the completion of the internal investigation, Detective Smith was terminated from the Locust Police Department.

“All behavior by Detective Smith constituting detrimental personal conduct and leading to his dismissal occurred while off-duty and outside of Locust jurisdiction,” the City of Locust said. “The Locust Police Department’s investigation of Detective Smith was administrative only and our actions were taken because of a clear City and Department policy violation.”

The City of Locust did not elaborate on the “detrimental personal conduct.”

