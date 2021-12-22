NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Formerly conjoined twins home after separation surgery

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate...
Twins Ahmed and Mohamed, now 1, are back home in Yemen after successful surgery to separate them. The boys were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December.(Source: UNICEF via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pair of 1-year-old formerly conjoined twins have returned home after a successful surgery to separate them in Jordan.

Twins Ahmed and Mohamed were born joined at the chest and abdomen last December, according to UNICEF. Doctors moved them to a hospital in Amman, Jordan, for separation surgery in July.

After months of recovery, the family is back home in Yemen.

“I can’t express my feelings,” said the twins’ father, Yasser Albukhaity, in a UNICEF press release. “There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.”

UNICEF and private donors covered all the costs of the procedure. The organization says this is one happy story among millions of children suffering in Yemen after seven years of civil war.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at apartments behind Hunter Huss HS in Gastonia, suspect in custody
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
The situation is unfolding on Forest Cross Drive around 11 a.m.
Person taken into custody after hours-long standoff in north Charlotte
Police have identified the woman killed in a shooting Monday off Long Grass Court in north...
CMPD identifies woman shot, killed in north Charlotte; suspect in custody in S.C.

Latest News

With more travelers come increased traffic, booked up parking lots, and longer security lines
Despite COVID case rise, airport travel soars during holiday break
Despite COVID case rise, airport travel soars during holiday break
Despite COVID case rise, airport travel soars during holiday break
Mecklenburg County discusses COVID-19 testing supply, mask mandate
Mecklenburg County discusses COVID-19 testing supply, mask mandate
Man injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte
Man seriously injured after shot multiple times near uptown Charlotte