Expect sunshine, a chilly breeze throughout Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today along with a chilly breeze. Afternoon readings will rebound to the mid to upper 50s, just a little bit above the normal temp for this time of the year.

Clear skies tonight. Evening readings will be in the 40s, but we’ll all wind up in the 20s overnight.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Thursday before rising to the lower 60s on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, with dry conditions holding. Christmas Eve will be mild and likely dry with readings in the 50s.

Rain chances look to be very low around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area over the next several days, great for anyone on the roads! There's a very small rain risk over the #Christmas weekend (though the unseasonably warm temperatures will be the bigger story). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/EoF3c9BxqN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 22, 2021

Christmas Day and Sunday will be unseasonably warm. Not record-breaking, but afternoon readings on Christmas will push into the lower 70s around the Piedmont followed by even warmer weather in the low to mid-70s for the Panthers game on Sunday.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

