Expect sunshine, a chilly breeze throughout Wednesday

By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today along with a chilly breeze. Afternoon readings will rebound to the mid to upper 50s, just a little bit above the normal temp for this time of the year.

  • Sunshine and a chilly breezy today
  • Dry travel weather next few days
  • Toasty Christmas weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Clear skies tonight. Evening readings will be in the 40s, but we’ll all wind up in the 20s overnight.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Thursday before rising to the lower 60s on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, with dry conditions holding. Christmas Eve will be mild and likely dry with readings in the 50s.

Christmas Day and Sunday will be unseasonably warm. Not record-breaking, but afternoon readings on Christmas will push into the lower 70s around the Piedmont followed by even warmer weather in the low to mid-70s for the Panthers game on Sunday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

