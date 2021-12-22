Crime writer Patricia Cornwell talks the story behind the stories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We have some exciting news for book lovers.

One of the world’s best-selling authors has a new book out, which has already hit the bestseller list.

And what you may not realize is she has a very strong Carolina connection.

It’s one John Carter is very familiar with as he tells us in this new edition of Carolina Camera.

We’re talking about author Patricia Cornwell. She has written more than 30 books and each one of them has been a best seller.

John caught up with her remotely from her home in Boston to not only talk about her new book but old times as well.

Related: Dr. Clark’s world-famous gnomes

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.