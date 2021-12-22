NC DHHS Flu
Crime Stoppers: Police still hoping public can help them find driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to generate new leads in a hit-and-run investigation.
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to generate new leads in a hit-and-run investigation.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still trying to generate new leads in a hit-and-run investigation.

The deadly incident happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving night.

Police said 59-year-old Cecilia Wallace was hit by a car at the intersection of Sunset Road and Beatties Ford Road. Detectives think the vehicle that hit Wallace was fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer. Police said the vehicle appeared to be a model from the late 1990s or early 2000s.

According to the CMPD, officers received reports of a person lying in the road in need of medical attention near the intersection. When officers arrived at the intersection, they said they found Wallace in the road and determined she had been struck by a vehicle. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

‘Please turn yourself in:’ Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving Day in hit-and-run pleading for justice

Officer Rick Smith, the CMPD Crime Stoppers coordinator, returned to the site of the hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. He said police are still hopeful that the public can help them identify the driver who hit Wallace.

“I wouldn’t think there’s a lot of bright red Ford Explorers between 1995 and 2001 with front-end damage and like I said, they could have repaired the vehicle by now, but we’re hopeful we get some leads,” said Smith.

He said it’s not uncommon to hear about hit-and-run incidents in Charlotte. Police are hoping members of the public can help them identify the driver who hit Wallace.

“For someone to strike someone with a vehicle and keep going, that’s pretty heartless. If you have any information in reference to this, just please give us a call,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

