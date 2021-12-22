Crash involving CMPD cruiser, tractor-trailer closes I-85 South at W.T. Harris Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and at least one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser has closed Interstate 85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

A large number of first responders were at the scene on I-85 South in northeast Charlotte at 5 a.m. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There was no immediate information on possible injuries in this crash.

Breaking: Large police presence at I-85 and WT Harris Boulevard. All south bound traffic will be diverted off at Mallard Creek Church road, per CMPD @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/RzJoE6XjUT — Abby (@abbytheodros) December 22, 2021

Drivers should avoid the area, as the road is expected to be shut down until at least 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to the CMPD, all southbound traffic will be diverted off at Mallard Creek Church Road.

