Crash involving CMPD cruiser, tractor-trailer closes I-85 South at W.T. Harris Blvd.

There was no immediate information on possible injuries in this crash.
At least one CMPD cruiser was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on I-85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard.
At least one CMPD cruiser was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on I-85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and at least one Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruiser has closed Interstate 85 South at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

A large number of first responders were at the scene on I-85 South in northeast Charlotte at 5 a.m. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should avoid the area, as the road is expected to be shut down until at least 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to the CMPD, all southbound traffic will be diverted off at Mallard Creek Church Road.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in. For updated traffic information, click here.

