City of Concord leading efforts to combat homelessness, increase housing stability

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - As the lead entity for the Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium, the City of Concord is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the tri-county region’s greatest needs surrounding affordable housing and homelessness. The city will use the public’s feedback to guide decisions on how to target funding to specific programs and services that will increase housing stability and support homeless individuals and families, or those at risk of homelessness.

The City of Concord received over $4.7 million of HOME American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) funding for the consortium area. This funding comes through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, which included $5 billion in funds to be administered through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME). The law provides four eligible uses for HOME-ARP funding:

Production or preservation of affordable housing;

Tenant-based rental assistance;

Supportive services, homeless prevention services, and housing counseling;

Purchase and development of non-congregate shelter units.

The public is encouraged to take a brief online survey to share their opinion on how funding should be allocated across the four eligible categories. The survey may be accessed by clicking here. The survey closes on January 5, 2022.

Citizen input and participation is also necessary and required by law prior to the city submitting the Consortium’s final allocation plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Cabarrus/Iredell/Rowan HOME Consortium was formed in 2005 for the purpose of cooperatively providing safe, decent, and affordable housing to low- and moderate-income citizens living within eight adjacent local jurisdictions. The Consortium includes the City of Concord, Cabarrus County, the City of Kannapolis, Iredell County, the City of Mooresville, Rowan County, the City of Salisbury, and the City of Statesville. Three community housing development organizations are also part of the consortium. As the lead entity, the City of Concord is authorized to request, submit, and receive federal HOME funds directly from HUD, and then distributes the funds to consortium members.

For more information, please visit concordnc.gov/HOMEFunds or call Pepper Bego, Federal Program Coordinator, City of Concord Planning and Neighborhood Development Department, 704-920-5133.

