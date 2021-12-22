CATS transportation to be fare-free on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transportation Systems says all fares will be free for riders on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

That includes the CATS buses, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line.

Holiday Schedule:

Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – All services to operate on a Saturday schedule.

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas Day) – All services to operate on a Sunday schedule.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day)

All bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

From December 24 to January 1, the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) will be closed.

CATS will operate all bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line fare-free on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433(RIDE).

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.