Authorities: Father at center of Texas Amber Alert has outstanding warrants out of Mooresville, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/KSAT) - An Amber Alert was issued out of Texas for three children believed to be with their father, who is wanted on outstanding warrants from Mooresville, N.C.

Deputies in Texas say Jonathan Wright is wanted on several warrants, including child sex charges, out of Mooresville.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Wright is on foot with his three kids - Jonathan, 11; Luca, 9; and Ariana, 8.

They were last seen west of San Antonio, Texas.

Dogs, helicopters and drones and all been used in the search to try and find Wright and the children.

Investigators say Wright’s wife and two older children are safe and are cooperating.

Law enforcement plans to be back in the area this morning continuing their search.

“My understanding, his kids think their dad hung the moon. Well, he needs to step up and let them be in a safe place while he goes and fights his own battle,” Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said.

WBTV has reached out to officials in mooresville to learn more about the charges involving Wright.

