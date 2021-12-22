NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Army veteran falls to his death trying to climb Mount Whitney in California

Army veteran falls to his death trying to climb Mount Whitney in California
Army veteran falls to his death trying to climb Mount Whitney in California(CBS News)
By CBS News
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Altitude sickness and severe storm conditions likely caused an Army veteran to fall to his death while trying to climb Mount Whitney in the eastern Sierra Nevada, authorities said Tuesday.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Eric Goepfert, 50, had planned a five-day, four-night trip in the backcountry. His wife called the sheriff’s office when he didn’t come home as planned Dec. 17.

Two days later, searchers using an avalanche probe found Goepfert’s body “under deep snow” at the base of the Ebersbacher Ledges.

Investigators said they believe Goepfert was experiencing headache and nausea, which are symptoms of acute mountain sickness. Two major storms also ripped through the eastern part of the Sierra mountain range and the snow, high winds, and single-digit temperatures likely caused him to fall 30 feet, they said.

Goepfert served in the U.S. Army from the age of 18 and was an active Army reservist, the sheriff’s office said..

Whitney lies on the boundary of Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest and is the most frequently climbed peak in the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Park Service.

It rises to around 14,500 feet and is the tallest peak in the U.S. outside of Alaska.

The mountain has claimed several lives over the years.

In April, Saulo Sifuentes Escalante, 36, of Conroe, Texas fell to his death during a day hike to the peak.  Last year, Cassandra Bravo, a nurse and single mother of two, died after an accident while hiking the mountain.

In 2017, a 75-year-old community college professor from Texas fell to his death on the mountain and in 2018, two people died in separate falls.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte, five days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Suspect charged, accused of killing man, shooting ex-girlfriend inside Gastonia apartment
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte, five days after return from maternity leave
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
FILE — Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South...
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed