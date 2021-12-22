NC DHHS Flu
500 exotic animals removed from Nebraska home, taken to Humane Society for identification and care

A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500...
A Nebraska Humane Society veterinarian gave an update Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on the 500 animals removed from a home in Papillion, Neb., earlier this week.(Ashly Richardson / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – About 500 animals were rescued from a home in Nebraska over the course of two days, according to the Nebraska Humane Society.

WOWT reports about 250 birds, chinchillas, snakes, lizards, and other small animals were removed from the home on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Humane Society said they went back to the same home Tuesday and removed about the same number of animals including reptiles, turtles. rabbits, guinea pigs, and small birds.

“The conditions were extremely unsanitary, feces and urine throughout the house, many animals did not have food or water. There were also some deceased animals in the home,” the spokesperson said.

The animals were taken to the Humane Society to be examined by the veterinary team and receive any required medical treatments.

Elizabeth Farrington, a veterinarian with the Humane Society, told WOWT the animals are getting settled in right now, explaining it’s important to let exotic animals, in particular, do this so that they endure less stress.

Many of the animals were showing signs of neglect, some with overgrown beaks and claws, which affect the animals’ ability to eat.

Some were injured and some were in critical condition and had to be euthanized, Farrington said.

Nebraska Humane Society is working to identify all the species of the animals, estimating that there are more than 150 species to determine, to make sure they get the proper care.

Farrington said the animals are considered evidence and part of the ongoing investigation, but a legal determination hasn’t been yet regarding animal cruelty charges or any other applicable charges.

“About the only thing that wasn’t in the house, to my knowledge, was cats,” Farrington said, noting that in addition to several exotic animals, several dogs were also found at the residence.

Farrington said the Humane Society is talking with Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium veterinarian staff and curators to see how they might be able to assist with the animals, but with several agencies involved because of the various species collected.

