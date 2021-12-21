NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a crash just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021 just south of Carthage.(Family)
By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A young couple from Louisiana were killed in a car crash over the weekend in east Texas, leaving behind a 2-month-old son.

According to KSLA, Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21, were hit by a pickup truck while trying to turn onto U.S. 59 around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Hunter and Alexis were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their baby and the driver of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both reported to be stable, according to KLTV.

KSLA reports the weather that morning was clear, and the roads were dry. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting
The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody after crashing the car and running...
Driver and juvenile detained by police after chase through streets and woods

Latest News

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the...
Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview
The situation is unfolding on Forest Cross Drive around 11 a.m.
SWAT team working to apprehend barricaded suspect in north Charlotte
Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.
Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected
Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
A First Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for neighborhoods closest to the coast,...
First Alert for today: Rain likely for areas southeast of I-85 throughout evening