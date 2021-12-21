Westrock, S & D Coffee expanding operations in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Westrock Coffee, the owner of the iconic local S & D Coffee brand, has announced an expansion of its facility in Concord.

“We are expanding our finished product offerings, adding end beverage packaging solutions, and expanding our geographic reach to meet our growing customer demand,” said Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee. “Our growth benefits everyone at Westrock Coffee — from our global customers and farmer partners to our current and future employees and the communities where they live. These facility expansion announcements provide further evidence that we are well on our way to accomplishing our mission of building and efficiently operating the preeminent integrated coffee, tea, and extract supply chain in the world in order to enhance the lives of our farmer partners and fuel the success of the customers that we serve.”

In a press release, the company announced it would be purchasing a new facility in Arkansas, launching new operations in Malaysia that will serve its rapidly growing customer demand across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions, and expanding the extracts manufacturing capacity in Concord.

According to the news release, the expansion of this leading extract manufacturing facility in Concord will allow Westrock Coffee to respond to unprecedented growth due to burgeoning customer demand for its extract, tea, and herbal products. The expansion will add two fully automated production lines, which will increase overall capacity of extracts processing at this facility by over fifty percent. The expansion will also include modernizing its current manufacturing and packaging process for bottled products. Upgrades to the Concord facility should be complete by the end of 2022.

“We have seen strong product demand and customer growth over the past year and our expansion puts us at the forefront of providing beverage solutions for any type of business in any form of finished packaging. This progress is a testament to every person who plays a role in our day-to-day operations,” said Ford.

S & D was sold to Westrock in February 2020. S&D Coffee & Tea is the largest coffee and tea manufacturer and supplier to restaurants and convenience stores in America. S&D is also a leading producer of liquid extracts. In continuous operation since 1927, the company serves over 110,000 customers through national distribution and direct store delivery.

