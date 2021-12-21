‘We have to learn to live with it’: Health leaders discuss omicron variant in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Christmas is just around the corner, but many people are now re-thinking how they will celebrate as concerns around the omicron variant spread.

Mecklenburg County health officials say their advice remains the same: get vaccinated, boosted and tested.

Demand for at-home test kits is at an all-time high, as people prepare for the holidays.

Mecklenburg County is offering the kits for free at several locations including public libraries.

“We’re having a gathering at my invalid 90-year-old mother’s house on Saturday, and my oldest son’s family is in Disney World, so I’m getting kits so we can all enjoy Christmas without worrying about getting my mother sick,” one county resident told WBTV.

Cases are rising in Mecklenburg County as the more contagious Omicron variant moves through.

“We’re anticipating our numbers will continue to rise,” Dr. Raynard Washington, with Mecklenburg County Public Health, said. “This is what happens with viruses. We as community members have the power to control how much impact it has on our day-to-day life so we need to get vaccinated, wear a mask and get tested when we need to.”

But it remains to be seen whether omicron cases will lead to as many hospitalizations as Delta did.

“When you still have millions of people who are unvaccinated, you’re still leaving that door open for hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. David Priest, from Novant Health.

Right now, 78 percent of hospitalizations across Novant Health are unvaccinated people.

On top of getting vaccinated and boosted, Dr. Washington said people need to make healthy life choices to support their immune systems overall.

“Having folks think about just being healthier overall because covid is here, it’s going to circulate, omicron won’t be the last variant of concern, so we have to learn to live with it,” Dr. Priest said.

For details on at-home test kits click here.

