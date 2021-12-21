Thousands hit N.C. ski resorts despite warmer temperatures moving in

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - As we look forward to an unseasonable warm up in the weather, many people who had plans to hit the ski slopes this weekend are wondering what the snow conditions would be like up in the mountain counties.

Will there be anything left on the ground to enjoy?

“Hit the slopes to get some ‘schush’” said Will Hagna.

Thousands of skiers descended on Beech Mountain Tuesday to get their schush-on despite forecasts of warmer weather moving into the area.

“Just came to snowboard.”

Taryn Gilgallon and her family made the trip up from Orlando to enjoy the slopes.

“It’s kinda like euphoric in a way so you go chasing that feeling again so you want to come back every year,” she said.

Thousands descend on local ski resorts despite word of warmer weather moving in. What will that do to conditions? I'll tell you at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/8xLiuZnfMj — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) December 21, 2021

For Molly McDonald, it’s about showing her kids mad mom skills.

“(Ron Lee) Is it nice to know that Mom is a little better at a sport than the kids are? (Molly McDonald) How did you know?

The real question is, is there anything to worry about? Beech Mountain operators say no.

“Even with the warm-up for us it just makes it a more enjoyable ski experience,” said Talia Freeman with Beech Mountain.

That’s good news for Alyse Kaye who brought her whole family including their dog down from New York.

“The freedom, and it’s so quiet out there and peaceful, it’s great!”

And those enjoying the slopes say the snow is holding up.

“Snow conditions were just phenomenal all day,” exclaimed Bob Linehin.

So whether it’s snowboarding, skiing or schushing, it’s wide-open on the mountain.

While there were thousands of people enjoying the day, these slopes will become packed the closer to the holidays we get.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.