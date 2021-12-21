NC DHHS Flu
SWAT team working to apprehend barricaded suspect in north Charlotte

Police are asking the public to please stay clear of the area.
The situation is unfolding on Forest Cross Drive around 11 a.m.
The situation is unfolding on Forest Cross Drive around 11 a.m.(Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The SWAT team is currently trying to apprehend a barricaded suspect in a north Charlotte neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The situation is unfolding on Forest Cross Drive around 11 a.m.

Members of CMPD’s SWAT team are actively working to peacefully apprehend the suspect. CMPD says police officers are serving warrants to a ‘violent offender’.

Police are asking the public to please stay clear of the area.

This is an active, ongoing situation with very few details about the circumstances surrounding it.

Officials have not released any other information at the time.

