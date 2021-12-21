Starting tomorrow, it will be hard to stop the warming trend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers are moving out this evening.

Tomorrow we will be dry and about 10 to 15 degrees warmer.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Close to 60° tomorrow

Rain chances are low

Tropical Christmas

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

The coastal low will be moving along this evening. It will take the rain and clouds with it.

By tomorrow morning, it will be close to freezing.

The sun will return on Wednesday, and we will warm up close to 60° in the afternoon.

Another cold front will move in and cut our temperatures back on Thursday.

Lows will fall to the mid-20s and highs will be in the mid-50s.

The warming kicks back in on Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We won’t stop there.

Highs on Christmas Day will be close to 70°. We will remain dry through the holiday weekend.

Sunday and the beginning of next week will still be warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s into the week ahead.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.