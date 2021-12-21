NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Starting tomorrow, it will be hard to stop the warming trend!

Tomorrow we will be dry and about 10 to 15 degrees warmer
By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers are moving out this evening.

Tomorrow we will be dry and about 10 to 15 degrees warmer.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Close to 60° tomorrow
  • Rain chances are low
  • Tropical Christmas

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

The coastal low will be moving along this evening. It will take the rain and clouds with it.

By tomorrow morning, it will be close to freezing.

The sun will return on Wednesday, and we will warm up close to 60° in the afternoon.

Another cold front will move in and cut our temperatures back on Thursday.

Lows will fall to the mid-20s and highs will be in the mid-50s.

The warming kicks back in on Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We won’t stop there.

Highs on Christmas Day will be close to 70°. We will remain dry through the holiday weekend.

Sunday and the beginning of next week will still be warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s into the week ahead.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
A UPS driver stopped after delivering a package in the middle of his busy shift in a Georgia...
UPS employee’s act of kindness in Georgia goes viral
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

Latest News

Starting tomorrow, it will be hard to stop the warming trend!
Starting tomorrow, it will be hard to stop the warming trend!
John Carter on Eric Thomas having a connection with WBTV's viewers
A First Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for neighborhoods closest to the coast,...
First Alert for today: Rain likely for areas southeast of I-85 throughout evening
First Alert to rain for eastern areas Tuesday
First Alert to rain for eastern areas Tuesday