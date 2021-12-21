NC DHHS Flu
StarMed’s west Charlotte location will open on Christmas to provide COVID-19 services

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare announced it will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy (Regeneron) on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

The services will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at StarMed Healthcare’s west Charlotte location on 4001 Tuckaseegee Road.

The testing and antibody therapy are provided at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy, the clinic will be open for urgent care services.

All StarMed Healthcare locations will return to their normal hours of operation on Dec. 26.

StarMed Healthcare has administered hundreds of thousands of vaccines, tests, and therapy treatments since April 2020 as partners of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

