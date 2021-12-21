NC DHHS Flu
Sources: Charlotte's Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba to be voted on as Greensboro's next city manager

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Planning Director and one of the masterminds behind the controversial 2040 plan is likely headed to a new city.

Sources tell WBTV that Taiwo Jaiyeoba will be voted on as the next city manager for the City of Greensboro during their council meeting Tuesday evening.

That is widely expected to be passed by their city council.

Charlotte is still in the process of completing its unified development ordinance and other key projects Jaiyeoba has been helping craft.

Sources tell WBTV that Deputy Planning Director Alyson Craig will be named interim Planning Director.

