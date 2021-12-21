Salisbury Police deliver more than 130 bikes donated by Gerry Wood family

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police officers in Salisbury, along with family members and deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, spent several hours on Tuesday morning delivering new bicycles to deserving children.

The annual bike giveaway has been sponsored for years by the family of local car dealer Gerry Wood. This year’s event is the 20th annual giveaway.

“SPD is grateful to Gerry Wood Auto Group for once again making this event possible from a financial standpoint,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “This program is something that our officers and staff look forward to every year, as it gives us the opportunity to interact with our youth in a positive, uplifting manner and see the happiness these bikes bring children in our community.

“The Wood family, they are the sponsors, they have been doing this for years,” said Lt. Koula Black with the Salisbury Police Department. “They understand the necessity and the desire to create relationships between law enforcement and the community and to give back and we’re just really delighted to be a part of that.”

In order to receive bikes and new helmets, families went through an application process. On Tuesday, those eligible received their bikes. To be eligible to receive a bicycle, the child must reside in the City of Salisbury, be between the ages of 5-14, and be present at the residence on the delivery day.

Dozens of officers met at Gerry Wood Honda to load the bikes into pickup trucks, a Livingstone College bus, even the Special Response Team truck. Officers and deputies then fanned out across the city to make the deliveries.

“I’ve been hyping them up all week, like you guys have got this big surprise coming. They’ve never had their own bikes, so they’ve been super excited,” a mother of three young children told WBTV. “They were like what is it, and then they seen you pull up and they were like we got bikes, they’re super excited!”

As exciting as it all was for the kids getting the bikes, the officers enjoyed it just as much.

“It’s one of those rare moments that we get to be out in the community and it’s not just wearing a uniform and a badge and a gun,” Lt. Black said. “We’re not answering a call and we’re not dealing with a crisis. They get to see us humans and interact with us on a friendly level with open communication and really having a good time and I think officers like to give back too.”

