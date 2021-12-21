Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Pfeiffer University announce completion partnership to offer guaranteed admission for transfer students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students will soon be able to take advantage of guaranteed admission to Pfeiffer University, thanks to a new bilateral articulation agreement between the two institutions. The agreement was signed by leaders from both schools during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, and students may apply for transfer beginning in Spring 2022.

As part of its Pfeiffer Pact transfer program, the university’s agreement with Rowan-Cabarrus allows seamless, guaranteed transfer to students in good academic standing with at least a 2.5 grade point average. Students who have earned an associate degree at Rowan-Cabarrus will be able to enroll at Pfeiffer as juniors, with Pfeiffer’s application fee and on-campus residency requirements waived. The Pfeiffer Pact also provides clear advising support so that students know exactly which courses they need to take at Rowan-Cabarrus and at Pfeiffer so that they graduate on time.

The agreement provides Rowan-Cabarrus graduates with transfer options into more than a dozen programs, all with guaranteed financial support. Based on 2021-22 tuition and fees, traditional (on-campus) students will receive an automatic $20,000 transfer scholarship per year resulting in a total annual cost of $13,470 (including all books and fees). Degree completion (fully online) students will receive an automatic 20 percent discount per year for a total annual cost of $8,832. Nursing students will receive a discounted tuition rate of $189 per credit for a total annual cost of $5,670. Many students will be eligible for federal financial aid on top of the discounted rates. The nursing program is a selective admissions program, and the GPA requirement for elementary education tracks is 2.75.

Representing Pfeiffer at the signing were President Dr. Scott Bullard, along with Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Daniel Mynatt, Vice President for Enrollment Management Emily Carella, and Dean of the Undergraduate College Dr. Michael Thompson. Representing Rowan-Cabarrus were President Dr. Carol Spalding, along with Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen, Vice President of Student Success Natasha Lipscomb, and Executive Director of Transfer and University Partnerships Jenn Gardner Selby.

“We are pleased to partner with Pfeiffer and grateful for this opportunity for our students,” Spalding said. “It is important that our students find the right fit once they graduate. Because of Pfeiffer’s visionary leadership and generous transfer package, Rowan-Cabarrus students now have yet another opportunity to attend an excellent private university in our region.”

The agreement offers 14 pathways for transfer, including some of the most popular programs such as criminal justice technology, computer programming, accounting, business, graphic design, psychology, biology and nursing. Additional pathways for elementary education are expected to be added in spring 2022.

“For us, this is about access for the talented, hard-working students of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” said Pfeiffer President Dr. Scott Bullard. “Our agenda is to create an atmosphere conducive to Rowan-Cabarrus students transferring into Pfeiffer. We are so pleased to participate in this.”

For more information on the Pfeiffer Pact, contact Jenn Gardner Selby at jenn.selby@rccc.edu or visit https://www.rccc.edu/admissions/college-transfer-programs-at-rowan-cabarrus/. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

