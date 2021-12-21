NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Press release: Flyover bridge enhances travel experience on Concord Mills Boulevard

Brett Canipe, Division 10 Engineer, NCDOT / Terry Crawford, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Concord /...
Brett Canipe, Division 10 Engineer, NCDOT / Terry Crawford, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Concord / Mayor Bill Dusch, City of Concord / Donna Carpenter, President and CEO, Cabarrus County CVB / Lloyd Payne, City Manager, City of Concord / James Ross, General Manager, Concord Mills(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Enhancements to the travel experience in Cabarrus County continue with the opening of the flyover bridge at Concord Mills.

Local leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting on Monday morning to mark the opening of the bridge which occurred at the end of November prior to Black Friday. Representatives from the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Concord Mills, the City of Concord, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation were in attendance.

“This is an important enhancement to Cabarrus County’s infrastructure,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re grateful to the CVB’s prior Board of Directors for their vision of spearheading a study to resolve an issue impacting both visitors and locals. Our organization remains committed to the progress of this destination and we look forward to future developments that improve quality of life in our community.”

In addition to aiding visitors to the area, the enhanced travel experience along Concord Mills Boulevard is also a benefit to residents who frequent the thoroughfare.

“The new flyover bridge is a welcome improvement that will ease congestion for residents and visitors coming to Concord for premier shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences,” said City of Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. “We are a growing city known for its high performance living and look forward to continued work with our state and local partners on projects like this that enhance our infrastructure, grow our commerce, and create the best quality of place for residents to live, work, and play.”

Concord Mills is North Carolina’s largest outlet and value retail shopping center and attracts guests year-round making it an invaluable asset to Cabarrus County’s tourism industry.

“As proud members of the Cabarrus County community, we are thrilled by the addition of the flyover bridge,” said James Ross, Concord Mills General Manager. “We are confident this enhancement will improve the experience of shoppers and visitors who frequent Concord Mills, and we look forward to partnering with Cabarrus CVB on future projects.”

As the area’s official destination marketing organization, the Cabarrus County CVB also embraces a role in destination management. The organization’s research-based strategic plan identifies opportunities for improvements like the flyover bridge and serves as a road map to developing Cabarrus County as a premier travel destination.

“Long-term planning for the betterment of our destination has been and continues to be the Board’s primary focus,” said Owen Parker, Chair of the Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors and General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord. “From awareness to workforce development, several strategic initiatives guide our efforts, and the completion of this project is a major step forward for mobility in Cabarrus County.”

In 2020, tourism in Cabarrus County generated $287.5 million in visitor spending. For more information on the contribution of tourism in Cabarrus County, view “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties”—a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting
The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody after crashing the car and running...
Driver and juvenile detained by police after chase through streets and woods

Latest News

Police have identified the woman killed in a shooting Monday off Long Grass Court in north...
CMPD identifies woman shot, killed in north Charlotte; suspect in custody in S.C.
Pfeiffer Pact agreement will allow eligible Rowan-Cabarrus students seamless transfer and...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Pfeiffer University announce completion partnership to offer guaranteed admission for transfer students
The expansion will add two fully automated production lines, which will increase overall...
Westrock, S & D Coffee expanding operations in Concord
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges as cases rise across the Carolinas ahead of the holidays.
Demand for COVID-19 testing surges as cases rise