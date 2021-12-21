NC DHHS Flu
Police address fentanyl overdose cases in Charlotte as nationwide deaths surpass 100K

This comes as Mecklenburg County has seen a sizable increase in overdoses in 2021.(Max Pixel)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police will spoke publicly Tuesday about cases involving fentanyl overdose deaths in Charlotte.

This comes as Mecklenburg County has seen a sizable increase in overdoses in 2021.

Back in June, WBTV reported that in Mecklenburg County alone, overdoses had risen 32% since the start of the pandemic. That number came from the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Mecklenburg County sees ‘sizable increase’ in overdoses

Ward Blanchard, founder and CEO of The Blanchard Institute in Pineville, said he was not surprised to learn that more than 100,000 people in America had died from an overdose in a year’s time.

The Blanchard Institute is an outpatient treatment facility devoted to helping people who struggle with substance abuse and mental health. Ward Blanchard said he and his colleagues have recently noticed more patients coming to the facility for help overcoming opioid addiction.

The institute founder called fentanyl a gamechanger for the opioid epidemic because of how potent and deadly the drug can be.

Founder of Charlotte treatment center speaks on overdose milestone

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, half of people with drug addiction also experience mental disorders. For the last year, this cross-section of Americans have experienced job loss, increased stress, and isolation.

Drug overdose deaths surged in 2020

If you or a loved one has struggled with addiction, resources are available to help. You can call the national hotline by dialing 1-800-662-4357 or visiting the following website for local help:

