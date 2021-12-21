N.C. firefighter’s cancer death after retirement ruled ‘line of duty death,’ officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - The death of a Carolina firefighter who died decades ago after his retirement has been ruled a line of duty death, officials said Tuesday.

North Carlina Industrial Commission ruled that Asheville Fire Department Engineer Jim Knoupf’s death from cancer was a line of duty death, Kelley Klope, with the fire department, said in a release.

Klope said Knoupf died on Aug. 31 — 20 years after his retirement.

“This is historic as it is the first time that a North Carolina firefighter’s death has been ruled in the line of duty without their cancer diagnosis occurring while they were an active firefighter,” Klope said. “This is a big victory for our department and the NC fire service, especially our retirees.”

Klope said firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.

“Cancer awareness and prevention is Asheville Fire Departments’ highest priority,” Klope said. “The department has a robust Health and Wellness program with a heavy focus on cancer prevention. AFD has unfortunately been greatly impacted by significant health issues among our very own members which serve as a huge catalyst to continue our goals of enhancing our efforts to purchase items and to develop guidelines that will continue to assist in cancer prevention.”

