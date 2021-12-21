NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting
The driver and a juvenile passenger were taken into custody after crashing the car and running...
Driver and juvenile detained by police after chase through streets and woods

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Johnson &amp; Wales University helps Walmart employees get higher education
Johnson & Wales University requires COVID-19 booster for students, staff as omicron variant emerges
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at apartments behind Hunter Huss HS in Gastonia, suspect in custody