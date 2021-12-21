Late run pushes Niners past Hawks 70-54

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A stifling effort on the defensive end, along with a game-sealing 25-9 run over the final 11:33 pushed the Charlotte men’s basketball team past Maryland Eastern Shore, 70-54, on Monday night inside Halton Arena.

The win is the Niners (6-5) third consecutive over the Hawks (5-6) and kept them from slipping below .500 for the first time this season.

CLT was led once again on the score sheet by junior Jahmir Young who finished with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He also brought down nine rebounds and dished out a pair of assists to add to his stat-sheet-stuffing night.

Joining Young in double-figures was senior Austin Butler, who dropped in 11 points and reeled in eight boards to nearly tally a double-double as well.

Off the bench, junior Musa Jallow provided a momentum-shifting 14-minute shift, scoring 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Where Jallow’s presence was best felt was on the defensive end, forcing a number of contested jump shots that led to Niner buckets.

In just 14 minutes of play, Jallow finished the night with a team-high plus/minus of +30 in his 49er debut.

Senior Clyde Trapp was once again effective in more than one facet of the evening’s proceedings. Despite scoring just eight points on 4-of-10 shooting, Trapp reeled in 12 huge defensive boards that helped keep the Hawks off the scoreboard.

The night’s opening 10 minutes were largely controlled by the Niners, who used a key 13-3 run to jump out to a 29-15 lead with just under 10 minutes to play before halftime.

Over the final 9:40, Eastern Shore chipped away at the CLT advantage, cutting the Niner advantage to as few as one point, before the sides went to the locker rooms with a 35-33 score line in favor of the Green & White.

Out of the break, the programs went bucket-for-bucket, with UMES eventually taking a one-point lead with 16:39 to play.

With the score tied at 45 apiece, the Niners turned on the jets and punished the Hawks down the stretch, outscoring them, 25-9 over the final 11:33.

Young scored 13 of his 20 points during the latter stages of the half to lead CLT to its sixth win of the young season.

AN EXPLOSIVE DEBUT FOR MUSA

After having to sit out of the season’s first 10 games due to an ankle injury, junior Musa Jallow exploded onto the 49er scene in his Halton debut. As the first man off the bench, the Bloomington, Indiana native scored 10 points in just 14 minutes of action and was largely the Niners most impactful player finishing the night with a team-high plus/minus of +30.

JAHMIR IS AS JAHMIR DOES

Jahmir Young’s 20 points marked his eighth game of 20 points or more this season. In those contests the Niners are 5-3 and a perfect 3-0 at home. It was also his third consecutive contest scoring at least 20 points and the 22nd time he’s done so in his career in the Queen City.

He has now upped his career points total to 1,034, moving him into 28th on Charlotte’s all-time scoring list, just 24 points shy of Andrien White who sits in 27th with 1,058 career points in a CLT uniform.

CLYDE FINDING IMPACT BEYOND THE BASKET

Senior Clyde Trapp heavily impacted Monday night’s contest, pulling in a season-high-tying and game-high 12 rebounds. His rebound total marked the third time he’s brought down 12 boards in a game this season, upping his season average to a team-high 6.7 boards per game.

UP NEXT

After Monday’s contest, the Niners will make a quick turnaround to take on Western Carolina for a Wednesday early evening home contest. The opening tip from Halton Arena is slated for 5 p.m. ET on CUSA.tv.

