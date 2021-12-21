Johnson & Wales University requires COVID-19 booster for students, staff as omicron variant emerges

NC DHHS Flu
In July, the university announced that it would require the university community as a whole to be vaccinated against COVID-19
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte is requiring all students and staff to get this COVID-19 booster shot as the omicron variant surges across the country.

The only people exempted must have approval by health services (for students) and Human Resources (for faculty and staff) because of medical or religious reasons.

“The efficacy and widespread acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine has allowed us to return to a certain level of normalcy with limited restrictions,” the school said in a statement.

In July, the university announced that it would require the university community as a whole to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“While experts have said that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection against variants, including the Omicron variant, making booster shots a vital part of the ongoing effort to keep our campus community safe,” Johnson & Wales said.

The deadline for students, staff and employees to get the booster shot is by March 1 or within 30 days of becoming eligible, which is six months after the second COVID-19 vaccination shot.

“By being vaccinated, our each individual on campus is helping to protect yourself, as well as members of the JWU community and those around you. We have remained so very vigilant in maintaining a safe community for all,” the school said. “Together, we can continue that effort and return for a strong and successful spring semester.”

