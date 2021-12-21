NC DHHS Flu
Jazz start fast, pull away late to beat Hornets 112-102

By John Coon (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.

LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 21 points and 11 assists before fouling out in the final minute.

Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Terry Rozier chipped in 20 points but the Hornets could not fully overcome another dismal start and dropped their third straight on the road.

