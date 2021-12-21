Housing Impact Fund acquires historic affordable housing community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major housing project is sprucing up one of Charlotte’s oldest most affordable housing communities and maintaining its affordable prices.

The Housing Impact Fund was started in March 2020 and recently purchased Shamrock Gardens in east Charlotte.

The HIF and Ascent Housing are partnering to invest in Shamrock Gardens, a more than 60-year-old affordable housing community.

This marks the Fund’s 4th property acquisition in just over a year.

This also marks the Fund’s milestone of obtaining more than 500 affordable housing units.

Shamrock Gardens has 265 units.

“It’s a property that we’ve been tracking for a number of years and we finally got into a relationship with the former property owner several months ago,” said Mark Ethridge with Ascent Housing.

Both groups want to make sure more affordable housing is attainable for people especially as the pandemic caused a surge in rent prices.

“It’s one thing to set an inanimate goal of affordable housing units converted, but it’s quite another to see tangible transformational change in action,” said Nelson Schwab III and Erskine Bowles, co-managing members of the Housing Impact Fund. “The dignity that comes with living in a place you are proud to call home cannot be quantified.”

Over the next year, $7 million will go toward renovations in each of the units at Shamrock Gardens. This includes sidewalks, roofs, HVAC, electricity, interior, and more.

Residents will not be displaced and rent prices will remain low.

“It became the perfect example of two things that we try to accomplish when we do this preservation work,” Ethridge said. “The first is making sure that existing residents can remain in place at a rent they can afford despite what is sometimes a substantial renovation in the property which is what will happen at Shamrock.”

Available units will be open for people with fixed and low incomes.

“Those units are all set aside for households earning between 30-80% of area median income,” Ethridge said.

Lula Mitchell has lived at Shamrock Gardens and says she’s excited about the renovations and thankful prices are staying low. She says there’s a big need for more affordable housing, and she wouldn’t know where else to go.

“There’s no place to go anymore so you gotta stand still, you gotta stay where you’re at. I don’t think anybody can really afford these apartments anymore,” Mitchell said.

“Looking toward 2022, the Housing Impact Fund will continue to make investments in properties that align with its mission and will expand its supportive services platform, which will assist residents in the areas of workforce development, college and career readiness, financial literacy, health and wellness, and education,” officials said.

