Holiday shopping? Small businesses hope to benefit from last-minute shoppers

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re still looking for a gift this holiday season, you’re not alone.

The closer we get to Christmas Day, that means more last minute shoppers.

“It’s been amazing. So many people have stepped up and supported small businesses. I know last year was a big one because of COVID, but even this year people are still supporting us,” said Gabrielle Martin, store manager at Lilbelle.

The support for small businesses, such as Lilbelle, was magnified on Super Sunday. The National Retail Federation expected 148.2 million people to shop across the U.S.

Even with Charlotte’s rainy weekend, sales were made.

“It was awesome despite the rain. People were still coming out and supporting us,” Martin said.

According to the NRF, out of the nearly 7,500 shoppers surveyed:

  • 9 percent expected to buy their last holiday gift Monday
  • 6 percent on Tuesday
  • 7 percent on Wednesday
  • 6 percent on Thursday
  • 6 percent on Christmas Eve

If you’re making still making a list and checking it twice, here’s some advice before you head out to shop.

“Definitely talk to your sales associates. I love styling people and giving last-minute gift ideas. Definitely, talk to us,” said Martin. “We’re here to help you.”

