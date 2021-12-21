Gaston County man charged with nine counts of first-degree statutory rape of child

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man has been arrested for sex crimes with children.

Police say 38-year-old Bryan Louis Blackman, from High Shoals, has been charged with nine felony counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child and eight felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police said the investigation charges stem from a report made to the police by the victim’s mother after the victim disclosed the abuse.

Blackman is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $1,500,000 bond.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. T.D. Pilkington at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

