First Alert to rain for eastern areas Tuesday

A First Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for neighborhoods closest to the coast, mainly along and south and east of Interstate 85.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area of low-pressure cutting across north Florida early today will run up just off the Carolina coast later today, throwing clouds all across the WBTV viewing area with rain forecast for some.

  • Lots of clouds and cold again today
  • First Alert for areas south/east of I-85
  • Unseasonably warm Christmas

A First Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for neighborhoods closest to the coast, mainly along and south and east of Interstate 85. Even there, the rain likely won’t add up to much. There may be a tiny bit of rain in neighborhoods north and west of I-85, but much of the day will remain dry. It’s unlikely much, if anything, falls today in the mountains and Foothills.

Today will stay chilly with afternoon readings only getting back to the 40s again.

Rain will pull out and skies will clear overnight with lows falling back to the lower 30s. Sunshine will return on Wednesday with milder highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s on Thursday before rising to the lower 60s on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, with dry conditions holding. There’s a very small – maybe 20% - chance for a stray shower Christmas Eve with readings in the mild 50s.

Christmas Day and Sunday will be unseasonably mild.  Afternoon readings on Christmas will push 70° around the Piedmont followed by highs in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

