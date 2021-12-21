NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Despite COVID case rise, airport travel soars during holiday break

With more travelers come increased traffic, booked up parking lots, and longer security lines
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many are headed to the airport for the first time in a long time this holiday.

Even as a new and highly contagious COVID-19 variant emerges, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport says they expect the next two weeks to be some of the busiest all year.

“It’s definitely coming back to regular 2019 levels,” noted Mac Sizeland, who just got off of a full flight.

For many, a flight to see loved ones was a long time coming.

“We really miss our family. We’ve been FaceTiming and it’s been too much FaceTime. We had to see them in person,” said Bonnie Johnson.

Along with long lines at the airport, the search for a parking spot may be more difficult. The Parking Spot just outside the airport said its prices have doubled and reservations are piling up.

“We definitely expect to be at full capacity this week,” explained Maloba Benjamin, the assistant manager at The Parking Spot. “Right now we’re just a little under probably around 80 percent full. So we’re definitely looking to reach 100 percent this week.”

So if you’re catching a flight this week, you may want to factor in extra time to drive in traffic, find a parking space, and linger in the security line.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

Latest News

Last-minute shoppers were talking advantage of deals in South End.
Holiday shopping? Small businesses hope to benefit from last-minute shoppers
Holiday travel expected to hit pre-pandemic levels
Holiday travel expected to hit pre-pandemic levels
The closer we get to Christmas Day, that means more last-minute shoppers.
Last minute holiday shopping offers big boost for small businesses
The testing and antibody therapy are provided at no cost to the individual, with or without...
StarMed’s west Charlotte location will open on Christmas to provide COVID-19 services