Despite COVID case rise, airport travel soars during holiday break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many are headed to the airport for the first time in a long time this holiday.

Even as a new and highly contagious COVID-19 variant emerges, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport says they expect the next two weeks to be some of the busiest all year.

“It’s definitely coming back to regular 2019 levels,” noted Mac Sizeland, who just got off of a full flight.

For many, a flight to see loved ones was a long time coming.

“We really miss our family. We’ve been FaceTiming and it’s been too much FaceTime. We had to see them in person,” said Bonnie Johnson.

Along with long lines at the airport, the search for a parking spot may be more difficult. The Parking Spot just outside the airport said its prices have doubled and reservations are piling up.

“We definitely expect to be at full capacity this week,” explained Maloba Benjamin, the assistant manager at The Parking Spot. “Right now we’re just a little under probably around 80 percent full. So we’re definitely looking to reach 100 percent this week.”

So if you’re catching a flight this week, you may want to factor in extra time to drive in traffic, find a parking space, and linger in the security line.

