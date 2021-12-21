CMPD identifies woman shot, killed in north Charlotte; suspect in custody in S.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed Monday in north Charlotte before a suspect reportedly led officers on a chase into South Carolina.

The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a person shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid before Medic responded and took the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police identified her as 47-year-old Paula Michelle Henson.

A possible suspect was identified, and his vehicle description was relayed to dispatch.

That vehicle was spotted and as officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, they say the drive led them on a chase that went into York County, S.C.

After jumping from the car and running, the man, identified as 49-year-old Earnest Ali Santiago, was apprehended.

According to the CMPD, homicide detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant against Santiago, who is in custody in York County awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

