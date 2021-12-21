City of Kannapolis Police Department honors presented

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two members of the Kannapolis Police Department were recently honored with two of the most prestigious awards given by the department.

Investigator David Archie was presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award, given in memory of Kannapolis Police Officer Carter, who died in the line of duty on December 31, 1993.

Administrative Assistant Nicole Hill-Greene was awarded the Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award. Norma Howard was the first female and full-time civilian police employee in Kannapolis and was instrumental in establishing the records management system.

The Norma C. Howard Memorial Service Award is presented annually to a civilian police department employee who conducts both their personal and professional lives in a manner that is consistent with the department’s values and code of ethics.

Nicole is a native of Kannapolis and first joined the department in 2000 as a telecommunicator. She left the department and worked in the construction industry as an office manager and owned a commercial cleaning business. She rejoined the department in 2017 as a parttime senior administrative support specialist. She now works fulltime as the administrative assistant for the Field Operations Bureau. She is married to Allen, and they have a son, John.

“Nicole is known for her high level of productivity and positive attitude. She is always the first to arrive at work, never complains and has a smile that is contagious. Her peers recognize that she sets a great example with her honesty and integrity. She conducts herself personally and professionally in a manner that is consistent with the ethics and core values of our department,” said Deputy Police Chief Daniel Wallace.

Annually, an officer is presented with the Roger Dale Carter Memorial Service Award. This year the honor goes to W. David Archie who joined the department in 2015 as a patrol officer. He transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2018 where he currently serves as a crime scene investigator in the Felony Investigations Unit.

He is a native of Rowan County and hold a B.S. degree in criminal justice from Appalachian State University. He is a resident of Cabarrus County and is engaged to Meagan Isenhour.

“He is on call continuously as part of his duties. He is known for his positive attitude and setting an example for everyone who works with him. He is frequently the first person to volunteer for any task and is always willing to help other officers – both personally and professionally,” commented Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.