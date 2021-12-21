NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Commissioners elect leadership

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of their December regular meeting, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners re-elected Steve Morris as board chair. Commissioner Blake Kiger was elected vice chair—his first leadership role on the Board.

Morris first joined the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners in 2012 and became chair in 2014. He owns and operates The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. He attended NC State University, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Kiger was appointed to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners in December of 2016 to fill the position vacated by Grace Mynatt. He was elected to the Board in 2018. In 2010, Kiger was elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Education, where he served as vice chair in 2012 and 2013, and chair in 2014. Professionally, Kiger is a NC licensed general contractor and principal with Simon-Meyer, Charlotte, a construction consulting firm. Kiger received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.

Typically, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners holds a work session on the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

