NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
A UPS driver stopped after delivering a package in the middle of his busy shift in a Georgia...
UPS employee’s act of kindness in Georgia goes viral
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Additional information being investigated in shooting death of Burke County woman killed 40 years ago
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial asks about not reaching verdict