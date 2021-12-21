Additional information being investigated in shooting death of Burke County woman killed 40 years ago

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rhonda Hinson was just 19 years old when she was shot and killed on her way from a Christmas party in 1981 in Burke County.

December 23 will be 40 years since her death.

Still, detectives have been unable to find her killer.

Detectives have not closed the case, nor have they stopped searching.

In fact, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said that in recent months, additional data has been provided resulting in detectives pursuing this new line of information.

“Known as the most investigated case in the history of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office the case has never been closed,” Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said. “As Burke County Detectives have retired other detectives have been assigned to keep the case in the forefront.”

Whisenant said the goal continues to bring justice to the family and friends of Hinson.

“The hours, days, months, and years of work, coupled with so many prayers for the family and friends of Rhonda continue to motivate officers,” Whisenant said. “To bring justice and closure for so many who knew and loved Rhonda is a goal the Burke County Sheriff’s Office still holds deep within our hearts.”

