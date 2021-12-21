1 dead, 1 in custody after Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Officers are responding to a shooting that has claimed the life of one person in Gastonia, authorities said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened on Herman Drive. Law enforcement said initial reports are two people were shot and one has been confirmed dead.

Herman Drive is located behind Hunter Huss High School.

Officers said the initial call came in shortly before 1 p.m. Residents are told to expect a heavy police presence and avoid the area if possible.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.