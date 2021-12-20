Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A top official inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is leaving her job, according to two sources with knowledge of the change.

WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s contract wasn’t set to expire until June.

Her departure comes as CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston continues to face scrutiny from the school board, lawmakers and the public over his handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults in the district, among other things.

Henry was named chief of staff on Sept. 10, 2019. She was previously the executive director of Community Partnerships and Family Engagement.

A CMS spokesman said the district did not have any comment on the move.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.