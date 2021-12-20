NC DHHS Flu
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent

WBTV Investigates: Departure comes as district faces continued scrutiny over sexual assaults
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s contract wasn’t set to expire until June.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A top official inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is leaving her job, according to two sources with knowledge of the change.

WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s contract wasn’t set to expire until June.

CMS releases Title IX Task Force report on handling of reported sexual assault cases

Her departure comes as CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston continues to face scrutiny from the school board, lawmakers and the public over his handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults in the district, among other things.

Henry was named chief of staff on Sept. 10, 2019. She was previously the executive director of Community Partnerships and Family Engagement.

CMS superintendent: ‘No students have been suspended for reporting sexual assault.’ Documents show otherwise.

A CMS spokesman said the district did not have any comment on the move.

